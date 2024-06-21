ICC Champions Trophy 2025 preparations: PCB chief reviews upgradation work of Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE: Preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are in full swing with the ongoing upgradation of Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi visited Gaddafi Stadium, to review the progress of the upgradation work. He inspected the ongoing work and assigned the workers to complete the demolition work by June 30.

Naqvi also directed the officials to increase the number of machinery and labourers on the site. He also emphasised the need to speed up the work and utilise additional resources to ensure the timely completion of the project.

He stated that the upgradation of Gaddafi Stadium, along with National Bank Stadium in Karachi and Rawalpindi Stadium, will be completed well before the ICC event, due to take place in Pakistan next year.

