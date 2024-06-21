11,693 patients treated in LGH in Eid holidays

LAHORE: As many as 11693 patients were provided medical facilities in the Emergency Department of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) during the three Eid holidays.

Moreover, 1259 major and minor operations, 2668 X-rays, 725 ultrasounds, 489 CT scans, 604 ECGs and 157 dialysis were also performed during these holidays, a spokesman of the LGH, said.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer uddin Medical College Prof. Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar and MS Dr. Faryad Hussain praised the performance of the doctors, nurses and paramedics and said that spending Eid holidays in the service of suffering humanity is not less than any blessing which is a gift of Allah Almighty.

The Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar also paid a detailed visit to various departments of the LGH on Eid day and distributed Eid gifts among the patients.

Prof. Al Fareed Zafar said that medicine is a messianic profession, the comfort that medical professionals get when they bring smiles to the faces of people suffering from pain and injuries. He said the best medical and diagnostic facilities are being provided to the patients on the orders of the government as patients from all over the country come for treatment in LGH.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024