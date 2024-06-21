Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-21

11,693 patients treated in LGH in Eid holidays

Recorder Report Published 21 Jun, 2024 06:37am

LAHORE: As many as 11693 patients were provided medical facilities in the Emergency Department of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) during the three Eid holidays.

Moreover, 1259 major and minor operations, 2668 X-rays, 725 ultrasounds, 489 CT scans, 604 ECGs and 157 dialysis were also performed during these holidays, a spokesman of the LGH, said.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer uddin Medical College Prof. Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar and MS Dr. Faryad Hussain praised the performance of the doctors, nurses and paramedics and said that spending Eid holidays in the service of suffering humanity is not less than any blessing which is a gift of Allah Almighty.

The Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar also paid a detailed visit to various departments of the LGH on Eid day and distributed Eid gifts among the patients.

Prof. Al Fareed Zafar said that medicine is a messianic profession, the comfort that medical professionals get when they bring smiles to the faces of people suffering from pain and injuries. He said the best medical and diagnostic facilities are being provided to the patients on the orders of the government as patients from all over the country come for treatment in LGH.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

patients Eid holidays Lahore General Hospital LGH

Comments

200 characters

11,693 patients treated in LGH in Eid holidays

Reservations will be fully addressed, PM tells Bilawal

CCoSOEs approve nominations for Discos’ boards

Third-party audit of fertilizer companies ordered

e-vehicles, telecom sector: FBR vows to review omission of incentives

Discos’ overbilling, MDI manipulation by industries: PM directs PD to initiate forensic audit, inquiry

President for enhanced capacity of LEAs

Developing an electricity market: ADB wing rates TA as successful and relevant

Eid-ul-Azha: 6,234,700 hides, skins worth over Rs6bn collected: PTA

APTMA urges govt to revisit Finance Bill

Punjab govt decides to restructure ministries, depts

Read more stories