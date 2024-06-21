Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Three zoos earn Rs10m during Eid holidays

Recorder Report Published 21 Jun, 2024 06:37am
LAHORE: Three Zoological Gardens (Zoo) of the province earned Rs 10 million during the Eid days despite the intense heat. As many as 87,920 people visited Lahore Zoo, Lahore Safari Zoo and Bahawalpur Zoo during these days.

Lahore Zoological Garden (Lahore Zoo) was closed due to construction work, but it was made operational during Eid days on the special instructions of Senior Minister Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb.

Sources in the Wildlife & Parks Department Punjab claimed that the process of development and promotion made these destinations more popular among the visitors. Visitors included women, children, old people and disabled people to these most favourite attractions for people during any holiday.

Tourists took great interest in the newly introduced species of deer, monkeys, parrots and other rare birds in these zoos. Lion safari and tiger safari were popular. Newly built aquariums, food courts, fun-land, salt range and night safari were enjoyed by the tourists who appreciated the Safari feature and recent upgrade process.

DG Wildlife Mudassar Riaz Malik said that wildlife parks and zoos managed by the department are being made more attractive to the public and providing all possible facilities to the tourists is being ensured.

