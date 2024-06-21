Jun 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

There’s nothing for EOBI pensioners in budget

Published 21 Jun, 2024 06:37am

Sir, I would like to draw the attention of the Federal Government through your reputed newspaper to an important issue that on June 12, the Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the annual budget in which he announced a 15% increase in the pension of the retired government employees, but ignored EOBI pensioners.

Aren’t they Pakistani citizens? Aren’t they facing horrible inflation circle? At present, the pension of EOBI is only Rs 10,000 per month, which is like a cumin seed in camel’s mouth, with which even a single person cannot support a family. I urge the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister to take notice of this issue and immediately announce at least 50% increase in EOBI pension so that we too can breathe a sigh of relief.

Sheikh Muhammad Ishaq

Karachi

