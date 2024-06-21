French journalist leaves India after permit not renewed

NEW YORK: The Committee to Protect Journalists urges Indian authorities to immediately renew French reporter Sébastien Farcis’ journalism permit and cease using legal technicalities to prevent journalists from carrying out their duties.

Farcis, a New Delhi-based South Asia correspondent for multiple French and Belgian news organizations, including Radio France Internationale, Radio France, and Libération, left India on June 17, after 13 years of reporting, following the government’s refusal to renew a journalism permit to work in the country, according to the journalist, who told CPJ in a text message and a statement he shared on X, formerly Twitter.

The government did not provide a reason for refusing the permit on March 7. Farcis, who is married to an Indian citizen, holds a permanent residency status, known locally as the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) visa. Since March 2021, Indian regulations have mandated that OCI visa holders must obtain permits to work as journalists in India.

“The departure of Sébastien Farcis highlights the increasing challenges faced by foreign journalists in India. The arbitrary refusal to renew his journalism permit, without explanation, undermines press freedom and disrupts journalists’ lives,” said Kunal Majumder, CPJ’s India representative. “Indian authorities must approve Farcis’ permit and ensure that all journalists can work without fear of unjust reprisal, upholding India’s democratic values.”

In his statement, which he shared with CPJ, Farcis said the permit denial has effectively prevented him from practicing his profession and cut off his income. Multiple requests to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which issues the journalism permits, have gone unanswered, and attempts to appeal the decision have so far been unsuccessful, he said.

Farcis said in the statement that he has always adhered to regulations, obtaining the necessary visas and accreditations. He said he has never reported from restricted or protected areas without proper permits, and the MHA has previously granted him permission to report from border areas.

