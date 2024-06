KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR12.640 billion and the number of lots traded was 7,881.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.802 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 928.316 million), Crude Oil (PKR 854.144 million), Platinum (PKR 726.005million), Silver (PKR 635.398 million), NSDQ 100 (PKR 235.535 million), Copper (PKR 175.433million), DJ (PKR 76.024 million), Japan Equity (PKR 64.557million), Palladium (PKR 50.438million), Natural Gas (PKR 43.602 million), SP 500 (PKR 41.561million) and Brent (PKR 7.366million).

