Punjab: Opposition leader says it’s not surplus budget

LAHORE: Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan Bachhar on Thursday said Punjab government presented a budget having a deficit of Rs 803 billion.

While opening a debate on budget in Punjab Assembly Bachhar said government is claiming that it is a surplus budget but the fact that the budget is a deficit budget.

He alleged that government had silently imposed tax on the people of the province.

He also said entire industry is closed due to expensive electricity adding that farmers have suffered a loss of Rs 798 billion in wheat procurement.

Pakistan Peoples Party Ahmed Saeed Qazi while speaking on the floor of the House said opposition leader’s budget was very disappointing.

He said Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gave the country an identity card, passport, and hosted the Islamic Summit Conference, laying the foundation for atomic power.

The nuclear tests were conducted during former prime minister Nawaz Sharif government.

The Peoples Party government awarded the National Finance Award and increased government employees’ salaries by 25%, which is insufficient in this inflationary era and needs revision. The farmer has symbolically died due to mistakes of policy makers. He demanded that government should make farmers friendly policies.

Look at the income tax, diesel, and electricity prices. Create a policy for sugarcane farmers that makes them happy. Asif Ali Zardari strengthened the parliament.

He demanded that government should restore Bahawalpur’s provincial status to end the sense of deprivation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024