Budget reservations: PM invites Bilawal to PM House

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 20 Jun, 2024 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: The chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has accepted an invitation from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for a meeting to discuss the party’s reservations over federal budget for 2024-25.

The invitation was extended to Bilawal during a phone call in which Prime Minister Sharif conveyed his Eid greetings to him.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Prime Minister’s House by Friday during which the prime minister would try to woo PPP chairman whose had symbolically attended the budget session on June 12, saying the government did not consult PPP while preparing the budget.

The sources within PPP indicate that the agenda for the meeting will focus on addressing pending issues particularly the reservations of the PPP as it is against imposition of heavy taxes on the salaried class.

In related communications, Prime Minister Sharif also extended Eid greetings to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The prime minister also telephoned the top leadership of Pakistan Armed Forces to greet them on Eid-ul-Azha.

The prime minister conveyed Eid greetings to Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu.

According to PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister said that the entire nation, including him, paid tribute to the Jawans of the armed forces that were safeguarding the frontiers of the country.

He said under the professional leadership of the top brass of Pakistan Armed Forces, Jawans had been foiling the nefarious designs of enemies and terrorists.

