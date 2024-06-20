5 policemen killed as car hits vehicle in Lasbela; Naqvi expresses grief

HUB: Five policemen died and two were hurt in a collision between a car and a vehicle included in the SSP Lasbela’s squad on the main road in Othal.

According to the in charge of the Othal police station SHO Qazi Saber, the squad of SSP Lasbela was moving from Hub to Othal when a vehicle coming from the opposite direction collided with it and fled the scene. SHO Qazi Saber said the police have started a search of the getaway vehicle while the injured policemen were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

The deceased police personnel are identified as Nader, Mohammad Rafiq Ronjah, Saleh Mohammad, Irfan Ronjah, and Rashid Barfat.

The SHO said the injured policemen are identified as Molabakhsh Khaskheli and Muhammad Ali Ronjah.

Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi expressed regret over the martyrdom of five policemen in a traffic accident near Lasbela on Monday. He extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured policemen.