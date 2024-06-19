Major Gulf markets gain in quiet trade

Stock markets in the UAE closed higher on Wednesday in holiday-thinned trade after the UAE central bank projected 3.9% GDP growth for 2024 and 6.2% for 2025, while Qatar was also boosted by a global rally.

MSCI’s All-World index was up 0.2% at 805.13, having traded at an all-time high of 805.43.

Dubai’s main share index edged up 0.1%, led by a 0.8% increase in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 0.9 growth in Dubai’s largest lender Emirates NBD Bank.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index rose 0.4% as its top lender First Abu Dhabi Bank gained 0.7% and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank jumped 4.2%.

ADIB and DIFC innovation hub forged a strategic partnership to drive fintech growth in the region by implementing cutting-edge fintech solutions to accelerate innovation.

The benchmark stock index in Qatar rose 0.2%, as almost all the sectors in the index were up.

Qatar National Bank, the Gulf’s biggest lender, gained 0.1% while Qatar Navigation was up 5.5%.

Markets in Saudi Arabia and Egypt are closed for a long one-week holiday break.

====================================== ABU DHABI rose 0.4% to 8,969 DUBAI edged up 0.1% to 3,988 QATAR up 0.2% to 9,687 BAHRAIN flat at 2,040 KUWAIT fell 0.4 to 7,622 ======================================