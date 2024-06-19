AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Australian shares struggle for direction as central bank flags inflation woes

Reuters Published 19 Jun, 2024 10:35am

Australian shares traded nearly flat on Wednesday after gains in mining and gold stocks helped pare earlier losses, with investors assessing the central bank’s hawkish stance on inflation as it held interest rates steady.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.03% to 7,780.80 by 00:07 GMT.

The benchmark closed 1.01% higher in the previous session.

Although the Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates at a 12-year high of 4.35% for a fifth straight meeting on Tuesday, it flagged upside risks to inflation in the region.

The RBA emphasised the need to be vigilant on inflation, as it remained well above the bank’s target band at 3.6%.

Markets are not fully pricing in a rate cut until April or May 2025.

On Wednesday, mining stocks rose 0.2%, tracking copper and iron prices higher. Mining giants BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue were up between 0.1% and 1.9%.

Domestic gold stocks rose 0.9%, tracking an uptick in bullion prices.

Banks push Australian shares higher as RBA stays vigilant on inflation

Gold miners Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources gained 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively. Bucking the trend, interest-rate sensitive financials edged down 0.1%. The “Big Four” banks fell between 0.2% and 0.4%.

QBE Insurance Group fell around 0.5%, after the insurance firm flagged closure of its struggling North America middle-market segment.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 11,707.58.

Market participants in the region now await the country’s first-quarter gross domestic data due later this week.

Australian shares

