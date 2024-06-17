AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Pakistan

Huaneng Craftsman Cup 2024: Two Pakistani engineers participate

Recorder Report Published 17 Jun, 2024 05:30am

LAHORE: Two Pakistani engineers, Fahad Ahmed and Sohail Abbas, from the 2x660MW Sahiwal Power Plant in Qadirabad, participated in the prestigious “Huaneng Craftsman Cup 2024” event in China.

This esteemed competition, organized by Huaneng Group Co. Ltd, is designed for Central Control Professionals of Supercritical Coal-Fired Power Plants.

The presence of Fahad and Sohail at this event drew considerable attention to Sahiwal Power Plant, highlighting the participants’ technical prowess and earning admiration from all attendees. This achievement underscores the technical abilities of Pakistani engineers and strengthens the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

By promoting and enhancing the skills of its engineers, Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Energy (Private) Limited (HSRE), the owner of Sahiwal Power Plant, is paving the way for a brighter future. This initiative not only promotes localization management but also exemplifies the fruitful collaboration between China and Pakistan, fostering a spirit of mutual growth and development.

The latest batch of students from Huaneng Pakistan Vocational & Technical College successfully completed their vocational training programs. These programs have equipped local youth with practical employment skills in areas such as computer applications, electrical technician skills, and welding. “I am happy to have the opportunity to participate in the training course at Sahiwal Power Plant and I have learned valuable skills,” said Aqil, a recent graduate of the program.

China Huaneng Group conscientiously implements the development concept proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping. This aligns with the “Belt and Road” principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits.

It may be noted that the completion of Sahiwal Power Plant in 2017 has significantly promoted Pakistan’s economy, addressing more than a quarter of the country’s power shortage and meeting the power demands of around 20 million people. When Sahiwal Power Plant was completed and put into operation in June 2017, Pakistan faced a shortage of skilled professionals in the power sector.

To ensure a stable and reliable power supply for Pakistan, the company transferred over 320 production management experts from China to Pakistan to assist in operating the power plant. Furthermore, in 2019, the company invested in establishing Huaneng Pakistan Vocational & Technical College (HPVTC).

This institution offers free training in the Chinese language, welding, electrical technician skills, and thermal power plant simulator operations to local youth in Pakistan. Since its inception, HPVTC has successfully trained thousands local young professionals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

China Sahiwal Power Plant Pakistani engineers Huaneng Craftsman Cup 2024 HPVTC

