Sri Lankan shares fall

Reuters Published 17 Jun, 2024 05:30am

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, pulled down by communication services and utilities stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.4% lower at 12,310.83 points. The index lost 0.03% in the week. Sri Lanka’s economy grew 5.3% year-on-year in the first three months of 2024, official data showed on Friday. It grew 4.5% in the last quarter.

Harischandra Mills and Diesel & Motor Engineering were top drags on the index, falling 9.1% and 4.2%, respectively.Trading volume on the CSE All-Share slumped to 44.8 million shares, down from 57.3 million shares in the previous session.

