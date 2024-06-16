AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England begin quest to deliver on great expectations at Euro 2024

AFP Published 16 Jun, 2024 11:38am

GELSENKIRCHEN: England must be “exceptional” to end a 58-year major tournament title drought, according to manager Gareth Southgate, as they kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia on Sunday.

The Three Lions must cope with the pressure of being hyped as one of the favourites for the tournament as Southgate aims to finally steer a richly-talented generation to glory.

England are aiming to make amends after losing the final of Euro 2020 to Italy on home soil at Wembley.

Under Southgate they have also come close at two World Cups and the England boss has acknowledged this could his final opportunity for major tournament success.

“There are a lot of good teams in this tournament. We have to be exceptional to progress through the group and have the opportunity to go further,” said Southgate at his pre-match press conference.

“Our focus is to qualify from the group. When you’re trying to achieve exceptional things you have to break it down into chunks. “Our first priority is to get through the group and work from there.”

Despite a remarkable goalscoring record at club and international level, England captain Harry Kane is yet to win a major trophy in his career.

“Winning a trophy for your country would be the pinnacle of every career,” said Kane, who scored 44 times in his debut season at Bayern Munich.

Philipp Lahm hopes Euro 2024 can bring Europe together

“It hasn’t quite happened yet but it makes me more determined and hungry to go out and do that, starting with this summer.

“We have the opportunity to go out and do that and I’m looking forward to trying to make that happen.”

England are expected to cruise through Group C, which also contains Denmark and Slovenia.

Mitrovic threat

There is little for Southgate to fear based on Serbia’s performance in qualifying.

Dragan Stojkovic’s side won just four of their eight qualifiers, losing twice to Hungary and were held on both occasions by Bulgaria.

However, they have a striker in form in Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is well known to Premier League fans from his eight years in England with Newcastle and Fulham.

Mitrovic has scored 40 goals in 43 games since joining Saudi side Al Hilal, helping them to an unbeaten domestic treble.

“He’s an outstanding goalscorer,” said Southgate. “We have to be ready to deal with some exceptional players across the pitch.”

Serbia coach Stojkovic is aware of the scale of the task facing his side, but said England had to prove their status as pre-tournament favourites once the action gets underway.

“The team that tries to be the champion of Europe,” said Stojkovic on what he expects from England.

“They have to do it on the pitch. You can say this or that and make all kind of forecasts, but all that has to be shown on the field to prove yourselves.”

The match has been declared as a “high risk” fixture by the German police and the first real test of the tournament for the security forces.

Supporters will only be able to access reduced-strength beer at the AufSchalke Arena.

The Euro 2020 final was also marred by ugly scenes as ticketless fans stormed the entrances to Wembley.

Hooliganism has also been a recurring theme at Serbian international matches and both managers called on the fans to enjoy what Southgate described as a “carnival of football”.

Gareth Southgate Euro 2024

Comments

200 characters

England begin quest to deliver on great expectations at Euro 2024

Electricity rate reduction for industries will boost exports, says power minister

Afghan Taliban govt says to attend third round of UN-hosted Doha talks

Flooding hits China’s south, temperatures sizzle elsewhere

PM unveils his approach to economic austerity

Salaried class contributes Rs375bn to kitty, says FBR chief

‘E-Office to provide better public services, ensure transparency’

Senate panel puts off major budgetary proposal

FCA for May: Rs3.41/unit +ve adjustment sought

Iran rebukes G7 statement over its nuclear programme escalation

Sindh CM demands a new NFC award

Read more stories