AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Jun 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-06-16

Alkhidmat Foundation chief to celebrate Eid with Gaza refugees

Recorder Report Published 16 Jun, 2024 02:40am

LAHORE: Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan President, Dr. Hafeezur Rehman, embarks on a compassionate mission to Cairo, Egypt, to celebrate Eid with Gaza refugees, bringing the warmth of the festive season to those enduring hardship.

Dr. Rehman’s visit underscores Alkhidmat Foundation’s steadfast commitment to supporting and standing in solidarity with oppressed communities worldwide.

During his stay in Egypt, Dr. Rehman will oversee the distribution of sacrificial meat generously donated by the people of Pakistan to their Muslim brethren in Gaza. Additionally, he will share Eid gifts with orphans and families, embodying the spirit of compassion and generosity that is central to the occasion.

Before departing for Egypt, Dr. Hafeezur Rehman highlighted Alkhidmat Foundation’s dedicated efforts to organize sacrificial rituals in Gaza, Egypt, and Pakistan, with a focus on the welfare of the Palestinian population.

The foundation plans to utilize locally available animals for sacrifices in Gaza, followed by similar endeavors in Cairo, Egypt. The meat from these sacrifices will be meticulously packaged and transported to Gaza, ensuring that the beneficiaries receive essential provisions during this festive period.

In addition, Alkhidmat Foundation has established a modern slaughterhouse in Karachi to process sacrificial animals donated by the public for Palestine. The processed meat will be sealed in tin packs and dispatched to Gaza via air and sea routes, facilitating timely assistance to those in need.

Rehman expressed his determination to perform Eid prayers alongside Gaza refugees and extend support to the wounded in local hospitals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Alkhidmat Foundation Dr. Hafeezur Rehman Gaza refugees

Comments

200 characters

Alkhidmat Foundation chief to celebrate Eid with Gaza refugees

Salaried class contributes Rs375bn to kitty, says FBR chief

‘E-Office to provide better public services, ensure transparency’

Senate panel puts off major budgetary proposal

FCA for May: Rs3.41/unit +ve adjustment sought

Sindh CM demands a new NFC award

WB approves $150m for Punjab education project

Senate panel endorses phase-wise ST on local infant nutrition, milks

SRB extends last date for e-filing of tax returns

Pak-Tajik SPA likely during PM’s visit

One of two Japanese climbers missing in Pakistan found dead

Read more stories