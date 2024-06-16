Alkhidmat Foundation chief to celebrate Eid with Gaza refugees

LAHORE: Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan President, Dr. Hafeezur Rehman, embarks on a compassionate mission to Cairo, Egypt, to celebrate Eid with Gaza refugees, bringing the warmth of the festive season to those enduring hardship.

Dr. Rehman’s visit underscores Alkhidmat Foundation’s steadfast commitment to supporting and standing in solidarity with oppressed communities worldwide.

During his stay in Egypt, Dr. Rehman will oversee the distribution of sacrificial meat generously donated by the people of Pakistan to their Muslim brethren in Gaza. Additionally, he will share Eid gifts with orphans and families, embodying the spirit of compassion and generosity that is central to the occasion.

Before departing for Egypt, Dr. Hafeezur Rehman highlighted Alkhidmat Foundation’s dedicated efforts to organize sacrificial rituals in Gaza, Egypt, and Pakistan, with a focus on the welfare of the Palestinian population.

The foundation plans to utilize locally available animals for sacrifices in Gaza, followed by similar endeavors in Cairo, Egypt. The meat from these sacrifices will be meticulously packaged and transported to Gaza, ensuring that the beneficiaries receive essential provisions during this festive period.

In addition, Alkhidmat Foundation has established a modern slaughterhouse in Karachi to process sacrificial animals donated by the public for Palestine. The processed meat will be sealed in tin packs and dispatched to Gaza via air and sea routes, facilitating timely assistance to those in need.

Rehman expressed his determination to perform Eid prayers alongside Gaza refugees and extend support to the wounded in local hospitals.

