Bar councils’ apex body meets CM: Lawyers’ welfare grant increased to Rs1bn

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif during a meeting with a delegation of apex Bodies of Bar Councils announced to increase a grant for the well-being of lawyers up to Rs one billion besides plans to establish a specific hall for the women lawyers and a day care centre in the Bar Councils.

Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar and Ahsan Bhoon were also present on the occasion.

On being informed about the murder of two lawyers in Attock, the CM expressed her deep sense of sorrow, grief and also condoled with the office-bearers of the bar councils over the occurrence of tragic murder of two lawyers. On the direction of CM, the police took the accused into custody.

She directed to put the accused on trial in a Special Court under the Bar Council Act and Lawyers Protection Act.

She said, “The responsibility rests with the government to ensure protection of the lawyers’ community.”

Maryam Nawaz accepted the invitation to visit Punjab Bar Council and also expressed her willingness to undertake a visit on the invitations extended by the Presidents of Bahawalpur and Multan Bar Councils. She awarded cheques of grant worth Rs 50 million to the Punjab Bar Council and Rs 10 million each for Bahawalpur and Multan High Court Bar Councils.

It was agreed to restore treatment facilities for the lawyers’ community in the government hospitals.

The CM Maryam Nawaz said, “The struggle of the lawyers’ community for the supremacy of the rule of law is praiseworthy. We will extend complete assistance for upholding the rule of law and equal access to justice for a common man.

The government will continue to fulfil its administrative responsibilities for enhancing the performance of judicial system and timely provision of justice.”

Matters pertaining to strengthening a partnership between the government and lawyers’ community were discussed in the meeting.

CM Maryam Nawaz assured the Bar Councils delegation about the government cooperation to resolve problems of the lawyers community. The Bar Council Office-bearers expressed their profound gratitude to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on giving assurance of her complete cooperation and awarding financial assistance as well.

The Chief Minister lauded the endeavours of the lawyers community for advancing forward a collective aim with regard to establishing a judicious and an effective legal system.

Senator Pervez Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information Azma Zahid Bokhari, Provincial Law Minister Sohaib Ahmad Barth, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Daal, Advocate General Punjab Khalid Ishaq and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, expressing her indignation on non-reduction in the transport fares despite reduction of Rs35 in the petroleum prices, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the Transport Department and police to launch an operation to ensure an immediate reduction in the transport fares.

Chairing a meeting here Saturday, she directed the administration to provide relief to the masses in the shape of reduction in transport fares after cut in petroleum prices.

The CM directed the officials to ensure maintaining the prices of bread, transport fares and other edibles at the official rates and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. She issued immediate directions for timely cleaning the animal waste and provision of sheds to protect the animals from sunlight in the cattle markets. For the first time, distribution of 3.2 million special bags to the masses has been started.

The CM directed to ensure availability of doctors, water and other essential facilities in the cattle markets. She said, “The quality of cleanliness should be similar to that which was observed during Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s tenure.”

The CM directed to undertake measures with regard to appointing lifeguards in order to save the lives of the people in the canals along with formulating an effective traffic plan so as to save the masses from traffic bottlenecks. She also took notice of a severe traffic jam at Thokar Niaz Baig yesterday and while expressing her indignation directed not to create such an unpleasant situation in future again.

The CM directed to undertake strict measures so as to ensure law and order across the province. She while addressing the participants in the meeting said, “I will personally oversee the entire situation during Eid holidays.”

Provincial Secretaries, Senior Officials of the Police and Administration attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024