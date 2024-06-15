BRT Service to remain operational during Eidul Azha holidays

PESHAWAR: The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system of Peshawar will remain operational throughout all three days of Eidul Azha for the convenience of the public, said a press release issued here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson from Trans Peshawar, the evening operating hours of the ER-01 route will be extended on Sunday after Eid (23 June) to further accommodate passengers.

The spokesperson explained that the purpose of extending the hours for the ER-01 express route is to facilitate residents of Peshawar returning home after the Eid holidays. The service hours for this route will be extended by one hour, till 8:00 P.M.

On the first day of Eid, the BRT service will commence at 10 AM and will operate until 10:00 P.M. On the second and third days of Eid, the service will start at 6 AM and continue until 10 PM. The spokesperson from Trans Peshawar stated that the organization is constantly striving to provide the best transport facilities to the public.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024