Pakistan Print 2024-06-15

BRT Service to remain operational during Eidul Azha holidays

Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2024 06:57am

PESHAWAR: The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system of Peshawar will remain operational throughout all three days of Eidul Azha for the convenience of the public, said a press release issued here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson from Trans Peshawar, the evening operating hours of the ER-01 route will be extended on Sunday after Eid (23 June) to further accommodate passengers.

The spokesperson explained that the purpose of extending the hours for the ER-01 express route is to facilitate residents of Peshawar returning home after the Eid holidays. The service hours for this route will be extended by one hour, till 8:00 P.M.

On the first day of Eid, the BRT service will commence at 10 AM and will operate until 10:00 P.M. On the second and third days of Eid, the service will start at 6 AM and continue until 10 PM. The spokesperson from Trans Peshawar stated that the organization is constantly striving to provide the best transport facilities to the public.

Eid ul Azha BRT Eid holidays Peshawar BRT service BRT system

