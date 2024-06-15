AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-15

Imran Riaz discharged from false case

Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2024 06:57am

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Friday discharged anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan from a new case of breaking security barriers and running over Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel at the Lahore airport.

Earlier, the police produced the anchorperson before the magistrate and requested for his ten-day physical remand. The IO said the custody of the suspect was needed to trace his accomplices.

The anchorperson’s counsel argued that his client was falsely implicated in the case.

He pointed out that the suspect was discharged from a false case by a Model Town magistrate the other day, and after being discharged from one case, he was arrested in a new case. The counsel argued that the suspect should be discharged from this false case as well.

The magistrate after hearing the counsel at length observed that the police did not present sufficient evidence to prove the charge against the suspect and discharged Imran Riaz from the case and ordered his release.

