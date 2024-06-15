AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
CNERGY 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.68%)
DFML 37.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.33%)
DGKC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.77%)
FCCL 23.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.35%)
FFL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HASCOL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.2%)
HUBC 145.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.48%)
HUMNL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.77%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.33%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.29%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
OGDC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.9%)
PAEL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.79%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.42%)
PPL 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.2%)
PRL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.85%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-6.85%)
SEARL 59.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.01%)
SNGP 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.46%)
SSGC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
UNITY 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 8,052 Increased By 75.9 (0.95%)
BR30 25,581 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.08%)
KSE100 76,707 Increased By 498.6 (0.65%)
KSE30 24,698 Increased By 260.2 (1.06%)
Markets Print 2024-06-15

China stocks edge up, HK shares fall

Reuters Published 15 Jun, 2024 06:57am

SHANGHAI: Mainland China stocks inched up on Friday as gains in brokers outpaced weak sentiment caused by the falling yuan, ahead of key domestic economic data.

Hong Kong stocks declined on Friday and posted a weekly loss of 2.3%, while China’s blue-chips recorded their fourth straight week of losses.

Market participants braced for Chinese credit lending data for May, due later in the day, and the central bank’s rollover of maturing medium-term policy loans next Monday for more clues on the performance of the broader economy. The country will also release May activity data on Monday.

China’s yuan eased to a fresh seven-month low against a firmer US dollar on Friday as the Japanese yen fell after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) stood pat on rates and said it would trim bond purchases in the future.

Separately, the United States said it was considering taking additional steps against Chinese companies that have been supplying Russia’s defense industrial sector, hurting sentiment.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.12% at 3,032.63. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.44%, with the financials sub-index 1.05% higher, consumer staples up 0.53%, real estate up 1.99% and the healthcare sub-index down 0.61%.

Brokers jumped 2.4% on hopes of industry consolidation. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.37% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 0.763% higher.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was down 170.85 points, or 0.94%, at 17,941.78. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.73% to 6,374.66.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.6%, while the IT sector dipped 0.92%, the financial sector ended 0.76% lower and the property sector dipped 0.03%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.14%, while Japan’s Nikkei index closed up 0.24%.

