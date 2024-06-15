AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Rs300bn tagged for healthcare sector

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published 15 Jun, 2024 06:57am

KARACHI: Sindh government has earmarked Rs. 300 billion for health sector against Rs. 227.8 billion last year with an increase of 32%.

In his budget speech on Friday, Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the government of Sindh is focused on imparting quality medical education to the youth. For this purpose a provision of Rs.14.39 billion has been kept for FY2024-25.

With the increased grants, following new initiatives will be possible. Artificial Intelligence Systems have been planned to be installed at JPMC similar to that in use at John Hopkins Hospital and Harvard Medical Schools Mass General Hospital, he said, adding four new Chest Pain Units will soon be established at Nooriabad, Dadu, Shahdadkot and Islamkot.

Public-private partnership model: Sindh govt treats 6m children in public hospitals

A 60 bedded Paediatric Unit at Sobhraj Hospital Karachi, 80 bedded unit at Maternity and Child Hospital Azam Basti Karachi, and Intensive Care Units at Karachi, Larkana and Children Hospital at Mirpurkhas will be established next year.

Establishment of Cellular & Gene Therapy for Cancer Treatment at the Gambat Institute is planned. A first ever Public Sector Pharmaceutical Industry of Pakistan is also envisaged at Gambat. He said Rs. 235 million will be spent for free treatment of dialysis patients through 14 different institutes/ NGOs.

