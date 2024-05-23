Public-private partnership model: Sindh govt treats 6m children in public hospitals

KARACHI: In the last 13 years, the Sindh government, under its public-private partnership model, has successfully treated 6 million children in public hospitals across the province.

Through this partnership, the government has modernized children's Emergency Rooms (ER) of all public tertiary care hospitals, resulting in a significant increase in the survival rate of critically ill children in these ERs.

Along with this, the government of Sindh has deployed telemedicine technology across all tehsils of the province, making quality emergency care accessible to children closer to their homes. “Today, the public-private partnership has ensured that every child in Sindh is within 30 minutes from quality emergency care”, said Dr. Ahsan Rabbani, CEO ChildLife Foundation.

This collaboration has been crucial in reducing the child mortality rate in Sindh. As per UNICEF’s Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS), the under-5 child mortality in Sindh has more than halved, from 104/1000 live births in 2014 to 46/1000 live births in 2018-2019. This remarkable progress has placed Sindh at the forefront of transforming the children emergency care landscape in Pakistan.

The Sindh government’s public-private partnership program has been ranked as the 6th best in Asia. The impact of their combined efforts is undeniable, reflected in the 6 million children who have been treated in the last 13 years, as well as in the financial relief provided to their families, preventing them from falling into the debt trap.

