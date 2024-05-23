AIRLINK 74.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
BOP 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 39.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.52%)
DGKC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 33.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.91%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 112.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
HUBC 136.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.44%)
HUMNL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.13%)
MLCF 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 136.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.45%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
PIAA 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.47%)
PIBTL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.89%)
PPL 122.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.66%)
SNGP 67.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.59%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
UNITY 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.96%)
BR100 7,804 Decreased By -6.6 (-0.08%)
BR30 25,204 Increased By 53.8 (0.21%)
KSE100 74,920 Decreased By -36.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 24,076 Decreased By -7.3 (-0.03%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-23

Public-private partnership model: Sindh govt treats 6m children in public hospitals

Recorder Report Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

KARACHI: In the last 13 years, the Sindh government, under its public-private partnership model, has successfully treated 6 million children in public hospitals across the province.

Through this partnership, the government has modernized children's Emergency Rooms (ER) of all public tertiary care hospitals, resulting in a significant increase in the survival rate of critically ill children in these ERs.

Along with this, the government of Sindh has deployed telemedicine technology across all tehsils of the province, making quality emergency care accessible to children closer to their homes. “Today, the public-private partnership has ensured that every child in Sindh is within 30 minutes from quality emergency care”, said Dr. Ahsan Rabbani, CEO ChildLife Foundation.

This collaboration has been crucial in reducing the child mortality rate in Sindh. As per UNICEF’s Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS), the under-5 child mortality in Sindh has more than halved, from 104/1000 live births in 2014 to 46/1000 live births in 2018-2019. This remarkable progress has placed Sindh at the forefront of transforming the children emergency care landscape in Pakistan.

The Sindh government’s public-private partnership program has been ranked as the 6th best in Asia. The impact of their combined efforts is undeniable, reflected in the 6 million children who have been treated in the last 13 years, as well as in the financial relief provided to their families, preventing them from falling into the debt trap.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Children Sindh Government public sector hospitals Public private partnership model

Comments

200 characters

Public-private partnership model: Sindh govt treats 6m children in public hospitals

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Oil prices fall on worries of higher US interest rates

Nandipur and Guddu Power plants: PC has reservations against PD for not sharing info with FAs

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Budget proposals: OICCI for standardising GST rates and policies

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Cipher case: FIA submits plea to present Lu’s statement

Read more stories