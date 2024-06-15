Paapam extends best wishes to SG Ghulam Murtaza for joining ICCI

LAHORE: The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (Paapam) has recognised the services of its Secretary General (SG) Ghulam Murtaza, a distinguished veteran in trade organisations, who has now joined the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

The SG’s significant and far-reaching contributions to Pakistan’s engineering manufacturing and auto parts industry were celebrated during a grand dinner in Lahore.

Paapam’s seasoned leader and Acting Chairman, Mumshad Ali, Acting Senior Vice Chairman, Taufiq Sherwani, and former chairmen, Usman Aslam Malik and Rehan Riaz commended SG’s tenure, appreciated his services and extended their best wishes for his continued success in his new position.

A large assembly of Paapam’s senior and executive members, conveners of the standing committees, and general body members gathered in Lahore to participate in the dinner.

During the event, Anas Haroon and Muskan Asif presented a detailed account of Paapam’s numerous achievements over the past year, highlighting the association's progress and impact. Rehan Riaz, the convener of the highly successful Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS), shared exciting updates on the upcoming 19th edition of PAPS.

The Paapam veteran Usman Aslam Malik informed the members that good news is on the horizon and makers should not be disheartened. According to reports, the growth of the auto sector is estimated to be about 5%, and the green tractor scheme is expected to have a significant and positive impact on the auto and vending industry.

