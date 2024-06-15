AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Pakistan

Sindh budget: JI’s Munem says Karachi once again neglected

Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2024 06:57am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami on Friday rejected the Sindh budget for the next financial year, saying that the country's largest city failed to attract new uplift projects, despite paying 95 percent of tax revenues.

In reaction to the Sindh budget, Munem Zafar, JI Karachi Chief censured the ruling PPP for neglecting Karachi once again. Despite contributing 95 percent in tax revenues, the metropolis stands underdeveloped, he added.

"It is a matter of concern and sorrow that the PPP government failed to launch any new development project in the mega city," he said that the budget contains ambiguity in allocation of funds for the ongoing development schemes.

He proposed that the city's 60 percent revenues should be spared for the rehabilitation of its already deteriorated infrastructure. The budget ignores the K4 water supply and mass transit projects for Karachi, he added.

He called an allocation of mere Rs45 million for Karachi Circular Railway project a "joke" to the citizens of the metropolis, saying that the budget for the healthcare sector is also "insufficient".

Munem slammed the government for unclear budget figures for the education sector, saying that the allocation lacks details as how much portion will go for academic uplift.

He also questioned the government for its salaries increase policy as it augmented the public employees’ pay scale up to 30 percent but leaving private sector unattended in the budget.

He sought a procedure from the government as how it will ensure the provision of minimum wage for the labour class.

Disparity in taxation badly hurts the salaried class as the budget facilitates the feudal lords to pay less, he added.

