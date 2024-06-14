FY25: CM Murad presents Sindh govt’s Rs3.056 trillion ‘balanced’ budget

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of provincial finance chief, on Friday presented the Sindh budget for financial year 2024-25 in the assembly.

The Sindh cabinet had earlier accorded approval of the Rs3-trillion plus budget for FY2024-25.

“It is a balanced budget as our expenditures will be equal to our income,” the chief minister said as he started the budget speech.

Highlights

Total outlay of the provincial budget is Rs3.056 trillion.

Minimum wage in the province has been pitched at Rs37,000 per month.

The current revenue expenditure for the next financial year has been proposed at Rs1.912 trillion, which is 33.5% higher than the budget estimates of the FY2023-24.

“The increase is mainly due to the inflationary impact on the operating expenses, enhancement in grants provided to non-financial institutions including hospitals, public sector universities and local councils, and raise and salaries and pensions,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Education

“The biggest contribution of the Sindh government with this budget will be in the education sector,” he added.

On the revenue side, the budget for education has been proposed at Rs454 billion for FY25, against Rs334 billion of FY24.

“This makes 25% of our total revenue expenditure for FY25,” he said.

The provision of funds for Sindh Higher Education Commission is Rs34.5 billion against last year’s budget of Rs23 billion.

For universities, the provincial government has allocated Rs34 billion.

Free textbooks will be provided to all the students of pre-primary to matric in all the government as well as its partner schools in the province.

For this, the government has proposed a budget of Rs7.5 billion, against Rs2.5 billion last year.

An amount of Rs12 billion has been allocated for the purchase of furniture and fixtures in three phases out of which Rs4 billion has been earmarked for FY25.

An allocation of Rs6.875 billion has been earmarked for the Reform Support Unit, which includes Rs2.375 billion for restoration of the schools damaged by floods.

Additionally, Rs1.65 billion has been allocated for operationalisation of non-formal education centers.

Health

For improved service delivery in the health sector, a budget of Rs300 billion has been proposed for FY25, 32% higher than Rs227 billion last year.

Maintainance of law and order

For security and policing, the provincial government has proposed a budget of Rs172 billion.

Local councils

An amount of Rs160 billion has been proposed for the local councils in the province.

Irrigation and Agriculture

A total Rs65 billion has been earmarked for the irrigation and agriculture sectors. (Rs35 billion for irrigation, Rs30 billion for agriculture).

Transport and Communication

The Sindh government also allocated Rs7.62 billion for transport and communication, while Rs12.26 billion for social protection.

More to follow