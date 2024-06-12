The Pakistani government announced a shift in car taxation policy as part of its latest budget 2024-25 proposals. The new policy changes the basis for applying taxes on vehicles from just engine size to the price of the car.
According to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, the new policy aims to rectify these inconsistencies by basing taxes on the car’s price, creating a more straightforward while also increasing tax revenues.
“Cars prices have gone up significantly. To tap the actual potential to increase taxes, this new proposal has been given,” he said in the budget announcement.
New taxes
For consumers, the new tax structure means that the cost of ownership for vehicles will be more closely aligned with the actual value of the car.
Luxury car buyers, who previously benefited from lower taxes due to smaller engines, will now face higher taxes reflecting the true market value of their vehicles.
An industry source said the impact will not be very significant as filers can adjust it as advance.
Auto sector analyst at AKD Securities Usama Rauf said this move will further increase the advance income tax, resulting in higher prices at the consumer-end.
“Nevertheless, I believe that the price increase won’t be significant enough to greatly impact demand for new autos,” he added.
Imported hybrid cars: end of concessions
In a related development, the government also proposed removing the concession on imported hybrid cars. This policy had been in place to encourage the adoption of hybrid technology and reduce environmental pollution.
However, with local manufacturing of hybrid vehicles now underway, the government believes it is time to level the playing field.
Indus Motor Company and Sazgar Engineering are making hybrid vehicles – Toyota Corolla Cross and Haval H6 in Pakistan.
However, an industry source said the government has also removed concessions on local manufacturing of hybrid vehicles.
Concessions removed on imported luxury electric cars
In another noteworthy change, the budget also includes the removal of concessions on imported luxury electric cars. Previously, these vehicles enjoyed tax benefits to promote the adoption of electric mobility and reduce carbon emissions.
However, it is seen that the affluent group in the country was purchasing imported luxury EVs.
“People who can buy expensive luxury electric can also pay tax on it,” said Aurangzeb in his budget announcement.
Promoting e-bikes
In an effort for climate change mitigation, the government is also planning to promote adoption of e-bikes. An allocation of Rs4 billion was made for e-bikes and another Rs2 billion for energy saver fans. However, Aurangzeb did not elaborate on how these allocations would be utilised.
Authorities in Islamabad have budgeted Rs5.685 trillion or over $20.3 billion to be acquired through external financing for the fiscal year 2024-25, showed the Finance Bill 2024.
As per the documents released as part of the Budget 2024-25 announcement, the government has budgeted foreign loan repayments to the tune of Rs4.99 trillion or nearly $18 billion in the coming fiscal, while Rs29.95 billion will be paid off of short-term credits.
However, it did not provide a breakdown of the source of external financing.
Consequently, net external sources the government seeks for the coming fiscal amount to Rs666.338 billion or $2.5 billion.
The federal government earlier today announced the budget for the next fiscal year FY2024-25, with a total budgeted outlay of Rs18.9 trillion, up 30% compared to the budgeted outlay of FY24.
Earlier, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, while presenting the Economic Survey 2023-24 on Tuesday, had sounded a confident tone, saying that Pakistan will meet its external debt obligations in the coming fiscal year, amid reports that the country’s requirements surpass its current level of foreign exchange reserves.
“On the external finance side, once the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme is in place, I don’t see that as a big challenge,” said Aurangzeb.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in its post-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefing said in FY24 the total external debt to be serviced amounted to $24.3 billion with $3.9 billion allocated for interest payments and the remaining $20.4 billion as principal repayments.
Earlier this year, it was reported that Pakistan plans to seek a new loan of at least $6 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help the government repay billions in debt due this year.
Last summer, Pakistan averted default thanks to a nine-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) inked with the global lender, the programme expired in April and the government initiated negotiations for a long-term arrangement to keep the South Asian country’s economy afloat.
Proposals presented by Muhammad Aurangzeb in his first federal budget set aside Rs75 billion for special areas, including AJK and Gilgit Baltistan, Rs64 billion for merged districts, and Rs79 billion for Science and IT, according to Radio Pakistan.
The finance minister said that Rs50 billion are being set aside for the production sector including agriculture.
He said priority will be given to the projects approved following the guidelines of the National Economic Council.
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented his first federal budget with a total outlay of Rs18.9 trillion.
Pakistan’s budget for the upcoming year aims for a modest 3.6 percent GDP growth.
Earlier, there were reports of rifts between the government coalition partners – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – over budgetary measures.
It was reported earlier that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif signed the documents of the Federal Budget 2024-25 after its approval from the Federal Cabinet.
The fear of Pakistan’s salaried group became reality on Wednesday as the government increased tax liability for all persons earning more than Rs50,000 a month in Budget 2024-25.
Tax slabs in Finance Bill 2024 reveal that the highest impact would be on anyone earning equal to or more than Rs6 million a year (Rs500,000 a month). The tax liability for these earners increases by Rs22,500.
Interestingly, the tax increase for salaried persons earning as high as Rs12 million a year (Rs1 million a month) is also Rs22,500.
While the government did not touch the income tax exemption threshold – which still stands at Rs50,000 – liability has increased across all other levels of salaries. For example, a person earning Rs100,000 a month will now pay Rs2,500 a month, up from the earlier level of Rs1,250.
The government had also imposed a higher income tax on salaried persons last year on what it saw as ‘high earners’.
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, during his budget speech, said the government did not change the number of slabs. While the number of slabs did not in fact change, the composition within them changed drastically.
In an article written by this correspondent two days ago, it was stated that during the outgoing fiscal year, the salaried group has contributed around Rs330 billion in 11 months.
“This amount is projected to stand at Rs360 billion over the entire fiscal year, a phenomenal 36% increase during a year when inflation stood at an average of 24.5% in 11 months of the outgoing fiscal year,” it was written in the article.
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced Pakistan’s federal budget 2024-25, targeting a modest 3.6% growth for the coming fiscal year, as Islamabad looked to appease the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and balance its burgeoning books with higher taxation.
The salaried group came out frustrated, while capital markets rejoiced at ‘status quo’. It was the real estate and IT sectors that were left disappointed. Government employees were offered raises, while pensions also increased.
Minimum wage was enhanced to Rs37,000, and some proposals discussed privatisation and the energy sector.
Inflation, which has proved to be a headache for Pakistan’s policymakers in recent years, was projected at 12% for the coming fiscal year.
The budget was announced with a total outlay of Rs18.9 trillion (up 30% compared to the budgeted outlay of FY24), and gross revenue receipts are expected at Rs17.8 trillion. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) taxes are envisaged at Rs12.97 trillion, an amount nearly 38% higher than the outgoing fiscal year.
Business Recorder reported the budget speech live underneath.
Updates
GST on tier-1 textile retail sector enhanced from 15% to 18%, says Aurangzeb.
Capital markets
CGT on non-filers to go as high as 45%, while on filers of income tax returns, it will stay at 15%, says Aurangzeb.
Slabs for salaried group will change, says Aurangzeb.
“For non-salaried individuals, income tax can go as high as 45%.”
The government intends to maintain income tax exemption up to Rs0.6 million.
While Aurangzeb did not share the slabs during his speech, calculations done later by various bodies tax suggest much higher taxation on all income levels.
Rs12.97 trillion is FBR’s target, which is 38% higher than the outgoing fiscal year, says Aurangzeb.
“Rs1.5 trillion for PSDP, which is 101% higher than the previous year.”
“Rs4 billion allocation made for ‘e-bikes’ and another Rs2 billion for energy-saving fans that promote energy conservation,” says Aurangzeb.
Rs86.9 billion allocated to promote remittances in Pakistan, says Aurangzeb.
Rs79 billion allocated for IT sector, says Aurangzeb.
An IT park in Karachi. Allocation of Rs8 billion made for it, says finance minister.
Aurangzeb highlights focus on these areas for energy sector:
Reduce transmission and distribution losses
9 DISCOs privatisation
Reduce theft
Promote solar, energy, and wind
Rs253 billion allocated for energy sector
BISP programme allocation has been increased by over 27%, says Aurangzeb.
“We have prepared a three-pronged strategy to reduce pension burden, and discussions on this has started,” says Aurangzeb.
“The government should not be doing business. We are starting a comprehensive programme to privatise state-owned enterprises,” says Aurangzeb.
“Pension reforms on the cards. I will mention them later in the speech,” says Aurangzeb.
Aurangzeb proposes what he calls a ‘National Fiscal Pact’ with all provinces
Pakistan engaging with IMF on a bigger programme, says Aurangzeb.
Aurangzeb begins budget announcement.
“This is a great honor for me to present the budget for fiscal year 2024-25,” says Aurangzeb.
“We are working on a homegrown reform to accelerate the economic growth of Pakistan.”
Ruckus in National Assembly mars start of session
Earlier, the delay came amid reports of rifts between the government coalition partners – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – over budgetary measures.
It was reported earlier that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif signed the documents of the Federal Budget 2024-25 after its approval from the Federal Cabinet.
Muhammad Aurangzeb, former CEO and president of one of Pakistan’s largest banks, faces his toughest challenge yet – present the budget for a coalition government that is under pressure on three counts; satisfying the International Monetary Fund (IMF), providing some relief to the inflation-weary public, and ensuring growth for an economy that has faced stagnation in the last few years.
The PML-N-led coalition government is looking to balance requirements for the IMF, public, and a struggling economy. But it also has to take PPP onboard over the budgetary measures as it stands on a weak footing in the National Assembly.
The budget is likely to have an estimated outlay of over Rs18 trillion.
It is also being presented at a time when background talks are ongoing with the IMF which is likely to keep a close eye on any subsidies and unsanctioned expenditures that go against the contours of the new programme.
While Islamabad is hoping for a larger, longer facility with the IMF, its requirements are also likely to be tougher for Pakistan in pursuit of its 24th bailout.
Some areas of interest:
GDP growth target
External financing estimates
Taxation on salaried group
GST level
PSDP size and focus
Taxing the under-taxed sectors
Widening tax base
Super tax
CGT and tax on dividends
The budget comes a day after the government said economic growth of 2.4% is expected in the outgoing fiscal year and it would miss a target of 3.5%, although revenues were up 30% over last year, and the fiscal and current account deficits were under control.
Aurangzeb, during his press briefing while unveiling the Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24, had said there were “no sacred cows”, offering a sneak peek into the budget announcement.
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will announce budget proposals for the coming fiscal year in a short while today, but experts are torn and have little expectations that any innovative measures would be introduced to increase tax revenue that would enable the government to divert resources to Pakistan’s economic growth.
“A lot of revenue measures will be taken. It seems a lot of it will be indirect in nature, and targeted towards under-taxed sectors,” said Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research and Development, Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company.
Tariq said the whole supply chain will probably be taxed.
“It will appear that the tax base is widening, but eventually it will be passed on to the consumers.”
Renowned economist Kaiser Bengali, however, said a stagnant economy cannot be burdened with more taxes.
“A greater priority should be non-development including non-combat defence expenditure to reduce the budget deficit,” he said.
Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@sha) Chairman M. Zohaib Khan said that the body has asked the government to reduce taxes on the IT sector workforce from 35% to 5%.
“It will help increase tax revenues for the government too,” he said.
He said that most of the IT sector companies have listed their employees as freelancers so that tax is paid 1% for unregistered and 0.25% for registered freelancers.
He added that the IT sector was also expecting a 100% dollar retention account and tax holiday as it will serve as a marketing tool to attract foreign companies to open offices in Pakistan.
Former P@sha chief Syed Ahmad said that he is expecting Rs26 billion for the IT sector.
“However, Rs16 billion is actually loans from Koreans for tech parks, a decade old project, and Rs10 billion for skills and marketing for PSEB and NAVTCC (both government entities).”
Meanwhile, auto sector expert Mashood Khan said the auto industry, already weakened over the past 2.5 years, is in urgent need of support and strategic direction. As observed in the last Finance Minister’s speech, the industry’s growth has been stagnating at a mere 1.25%.
“I expect that the upcoming budget will set the tone for the next five years, establishing clear trends and priorities for the sector’s revival. The government must prioritise industrialisation as its top agenda.”
Additionally, there should be measures to ease access to financing, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and provide incentives for innovation and modernisation.
“Our primary focus must be on increasing our foreign exchange reserves and enhancing local production and localisation. If we fail to take these crucial steps, we risk finding ourselves in economic trouble again in a few months.”
Earlier, Business Recorder reported the government is likely to fix over and above Rs12 trillion tax collection target of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for 2024-25 as compared to Rs9.4 trillion for 2023-24, reflecting a massive increase of over Rs2.6 trillion.
Sources told Business Recorder that the revenue measures to the tune of Rs1,500 billion to 2,000 billion are expected to be announced today (Wednesday).
The Finance Bill 2024 is also expected to further raise regulatory duties and other duties on the import of non-essential/luxury items and finished products.
The withholding tax rates including imports, contracts, services and supplies are likely to be increased in budget (2024-25). In the case of non-filers, the withholding tax rates would be increased on different financial transactions of un-registered persons.
The government may increase advance income tax on the import of raw materials by commercial importers by one percent.
The FBR has proposed 2.5 percent tax on the entire business supply chain, from manufacturers to retailers. The income tax slabs for the salaried class is expected to be revised under the new Finance Bill, sources said.
ISLAMABAD: The incumbent government is all set to present its first growth-oriented federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, with an estimated outlay of over Rs18 trillion, on June 12 (Wednesday).
The budget for fiscal year 2024-25 would be presented before the National Assembly by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.
The budget had been formulated while considering the existing challenges being faced by the economy at domestic and international fronts. Hence, mitigating people’s sufferings, transforming agriculture sector, promoting Information Technology (IT), boosting exports, promoting industrial growth and bolstering businesses, would be the main focus of the document, the sources said.
The government is firmly committed to presenting a pro-people, business-friendly and progressive Federal Budget FY 2024-25. It will pursue policies aimed at fiscal consolidation to contain budget deficit.
In addition to fiscal management, revenue mobilization, measures for economic stabilization and growth, reduction in non-development expenditures, job creation and people-friendly policies for the socioeconomic prosperity of the country, would feature in the budget.
It would also focus on social sector development besides introducing reforms for improving governance and boosting the private sector for investment.
On the revenue side, the government would introduce measures for bringing improvements in the system of tax collection, broadening the tax base, and facilitation to tax-payers.
Keeping in view the robust growth of revenues during the current fiscal year (2023-24), the government is likely to set the revenue collection target at over Rs.12 trillion for the fiscal year 2024-25.
The sources said the preparations for the announcement of the federal budget for fiscal year 2024-25 continued in full swing in accordance with the prescribed timeliness.
The budget is being prepared in close coordination between all departments and ministries involved in budget related events including the presentation of the budget in the Parliament and launching of the Economic Survey, sources added.
