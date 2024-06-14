Changing landscape of real estate

The real estate market refers to the buying, selling, and renting of properties, including residential, commercial, and industrial spaces. It involves various stakeholders, such as property owners, real estate agents, developers, and financial institutions. Value of property is determined by factors like location, size, and condition of the property.

Globally, real estate is one of the biggest businesses in the world. It is expected to reach a staggering value of US$637.80tn by 2024 worldwide. It is anticipated to grow at an annual rate of 3.41% (CAGR 2024-2028), resulting in a market volume of US$729.40tn by 2028. Pakistan’s real estate CAGR is more than double the global CAGR at 7.04%. Just imagine the potential of the sixth largest population in the world with 60% youth has in terms of real estate. Now is the time to elevate the gain.

The real estate market in Pakistan is the second largest employment generating sector at the moment and is the most significant in the country’s economy. Real estate is still considered an informal sector by the government of Pakistan and given the global and local changing landscapes it must be formalised or else the following challenges remain:

Ease of manipulation and fraud: The sector is largely unregulated, leading to issues like fraud and unauthorized constructions. There is lack of transparency, limited information and transparency in property dealings, leading to trust issues. Legal disputes: Land encroachment and illegal occupations are common, leading to legal disputes. Limited foreign investment: Restrictions on foreign ownership and repatriation of profits limit international investment.

While all of the above hold true, despite no regulation on national level, there are serious developers in Pakistan who deliver projects as per their commitment and give customers best services coupled with land based legal needs taken care of. Such businesses do exist. One of such developer committed to bring the best of international practices and change the current landscape will soon make an entry into the heart of Punjab. With many real estate and hospitality projects delivered in past decade and with an unwavering commitment now is about to unravel a story no less than a fairy tale.

ARD Pvt Limited is a seasoned developer with decades of experience. ARD has a legacy of delivering outstanding housing societies in Pakistan. ARD’s first housing project Grand City Kharian is District Gujrat’s biggest housing society. ARD provides international standard amenities in all its Housing Projects. There are more than 400 houses and families in Grand City Kharian. It’s wide carpeted roads, state of the art amenities including tennis courts, riding club and a commercial area is the talk of the town.

After achieving huge success in Kharian Sarai Alamgir, ARD launched its second project in Arifwala, District Pakpattan. Grand City Arifwala is the modern residential project in Arifwala that offers its residents secure and safe environment with wide roads and two parks, it’s a place like heaven on earth.

Third Hallmark project of ARD is under completion at the speed of light in District Vehari to provide state of the art residential facilities for the people of Vehari with largest gate of division, security squad and a healthy environment. Besides housing societies, ARD has launched a unique project in Murree comprising of villas & chalets, apartments and recreational club for providing people in Murree an unmatched lifestyle.

Keeping itself truly committed to deliverance of quality and top notch amenities in small cities, ARD is ready to make waves in the heart of Punjab. Another story that is ready to unravel and change the landscape of Real Estate in Pakistan. Just stay with us for more on this.