PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘We taxpayers give residences to cabinet members and...’

“What’s with politicians!”

“Mark Twain wrote, reader, suppose you were an idiot. And suppose you were a member of Congress. But I repeat myself.”

“So it includes all parliamentarians.”

“Indeed but what cabinet members?”

“Yes, they are politicians too.”

“No bar with respect to a position above a certain level?”

“I don’t get you.”

“There is an unconfirmed report circulating on the social media. The Deputy Prime Minister when he was just a measly foreign minister was sent this quote from Twain on X and…”

“The rest is history – the elevation to the deputy prime minister position.”

“Don’t forget the defamation laws passed by the Punjab Assembly.”

“You being facetious, aren’t you. Anyway, does this apply to those politicians who may be sitting on rather expensive property…”

“And visiting tandoors?”

“Be respectful, and there are those who may be currently resident at state expense.”

“Well, we taxpayers give residences to cabinet members and…”

“No, I meant some are in residence in jails.”

“Are you referring to The Man Who Must Remain Faceless and Nameless…”

“Hush anyway Twain was not a politician John F. Kennedy said being president is like being a jackass in a hailstorm, there is nothing to do but stand and take it.”

“I heard Zardari sahib and son…”

“Kennedy was president in a presidential system, so I guess the equivalent would be the prime minister.”

“Really? Is that what you reckon after spending a lifetime in this country and…”

“Oh shush.”

