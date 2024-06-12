AIRLINK 77.75 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.74%)
Gold price per tola increases Rs600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 12 Jun, 2024 12:51pm

Gold prices increased in Pakistan on Wednesday in line with an increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs241,900 after a single-day gain of Rs600.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207,390 after it registered an increase of Rs514, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola stood at Rs241,300 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,313 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $6 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,750 per tola.

Back in April, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.

