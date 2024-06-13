AIRLINK 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
CNERGY 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
DFML 38.45 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (5.4%)
DGKC 90.60 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.66%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.98%)
FFBL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.48%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
HASCOL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.29%)
HBL 106.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.43%)
HUBC 141.10 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.62%)
HUMNL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.6%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.8%)
KOSM 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.25%)
MLCF 38.20 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.88%)
OGDC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 5.01 (4.2%)
PAEL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
PIBTL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.98%)
PPL 118.05 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.51%)
PRL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.51%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
SEARL 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.27%)
SNGP 62.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.05%)
SSGC 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
TELE 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.13%)
TPLP 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.58%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
UNITY 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 7,761 Increased By 183 (2.42%)
BR30 24,857 Increased By 638.3 (2.64%)
KSE100 74,439 Increased By 1642.1 (2.26%)
KSE30 23,838 Increased By 624.9 (2.69%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 12, 2024
BR Web Desk Published June 13, 2024 Updated June 13, 2024 09:45am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support

Read here for details.

  • We protected the salaried class, says finance minister Aurangzeb after budget speech

Read here for details.

  • Rs75bn allocated for AJK, GB, Rs64bn for tribal districts

Read here for details.

  • Bank holidays: SBP announces three-day closure for Eid-ul-Adha 2024

Read here for details.

  • Budget 2024-25 updates: Pakistan targets 3.6% growth, 38% higher FBR taxes as Aurangzeb presents proposals

Read here for details.

  • April 1-June 10: security forces have killed 181 terrorists across Pakistan, says report

Read here for details.

