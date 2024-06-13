BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from June 12, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support
Read here for details.
- We protected the salaried class, says finance minister Aurangzeb after budget speech
Read here for details.
- Rs75bn allocated for AJK, GB, Rs64bn for tribal districts
Read here for details.
- Bank holidays: SBP announces three-day closure for Eid-ul-Adha 2024
Read here for details.
- Budget 2024-25 updates: Pakistan targets 3.6% growth, 38% higher FBR taxes as Aurangzeb presents proposals
Read here for details.
- April 1-June 10: security forces have killed 181 terrorists across Pakistan, says report
Read here for details.
Comments