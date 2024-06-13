Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support

Read here for details.

We protected the salaried class, says finance minister Aurangzeb after budget speech

Read here for details.

Rs75bn allocated for AJK, GB, Rs64bn for tribal districts

Read here for details.

Bank holidays: SBP announces three-day closure for Eid-ul-Adha 2024

Read here for details.

Budget 2024-25 updates: Pakistan targets 3.6% growth, 38% higher FBR taxes as Aurangzeb presents proposals

Read here for details.

April 1-June 10: security forces have killed 181 terrorists across Pakistan, says report

Read here for details.