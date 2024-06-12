Bank holidays: SBP announces three-day closure for Eid-ul-Adha 2024

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Wednesday a three-day holiday on account of Eid-ul-Adha 2024.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 17th to 19th June, 2024 (Monday to Wednesday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha,” the SBP said in its statement.

Eid-ul-Adha in Pakistan will begin on Monday, June 17 this year as the Cent­ral Ruet-e-Hilal Commi­ttee declared the sighting of the crescent moon on June 7, signalling the commencement of the month of Zil Hajj.

On Tuesday, the federal government announced three holidays for Eid-ul-Adha, starting from Monday, June 17 to Wednesday, June 19, according to a summary approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.