Bank holidays: SBP announces three-day closure for Eid-ul-Adha 2024

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Wednesday a three-day holiday on account of Eid-ul-Adha 2024.
“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 17th to 19th June, 2024 (Monday to Wednesday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha,” the SBP said in its statement.
Eid-ul-Adha in Pakistan will begin on Monday, June 17 this year as the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee declared the sighting of the crescent moon on June 7, signalling the commencement of the month of Zil Hajj.
On Tuesday, the federal government announced three holidays for Eid-ul-Adha, starting from Monday, June 17 to Wednesday, June 19, according to a summary approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
