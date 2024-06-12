AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.08%)
DGKC 88.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
FFL 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HASCOL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
HBL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 37.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
OGDC 119.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
PAEL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.38%)
PRL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.52%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.11%)
SNGP 61.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.42%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.98%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,583 Increased By 39.5 (0.52%)
BR30 24,238 Increased By 202.6 (0.84%)
KSE100 72,797 Increased By 207.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 23,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.33%)
Jun 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bank holidays: SBP announces three-day closure for Eid-ul-Adha 2024

BR Web Desk Published 12 Jun, 2024 06:04pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced on Wednesday a three-day holiday on account of Eid-ul-Adha 2024.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 17th to 19th June, 2024 (Monday to Wednesday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha,” the SBP said in its statement.

Eid-ul-Adha in Pakistan will begin on Monday, June 17 this year as the Cent­ral Ruet-e-Hilal Commi­ttee declared the sighting of the crescent moon on June 7, signalling the commencement of the month of Zil Hajj.

On Tuesday, the federal government announced three holidays for Eid-ul-Adha, starting from Monday, June 17 to Wednesday, June 19, according to a summary approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Eid ul Azha SBP Eid holidays Bank holidays Eid ul Adha 2024

Comments

200 characters

Bank holidays: SBP announces three-day closure for Eid-ul-Adha 2024

KSE-100 rises over 200 points ahead of budget announcement

Taxes galore: experts stress on promoting industrialisation, reducing expenditure

Rs12trn tax collection target likely

Govt all set to present over Rs18trn budget today

April 1-June 10: security forces have killed 181 terrorists across Pakistan, says report

Rupee declines marginally against US dollar

Hamas seeking US guarantees over Gaza ceasefire plan

Antony Blinken heads to key mediator Qatar after Hamas truce deal reply

Oil climbs on 2024 stock forecasts, reinforced US rate cut bets

Gold price per tola increases Rs600 in Pakistan

Read more stories