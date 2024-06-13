AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
Technology Print 2024-06-13

‘Google & Tech Valley’s Digital Safar’ initiative launched

Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2024 06:22am

LAHORE: Minister Education Rana Sikandar Hayat launches “Google & Tech Valley’s Digital Safar” initiative in Punjab. This initiative, aims to empower the province’s youth with essential digital skills. The Education Minister said that every student can be more aware through this step, about the technology. He said that with the increased internet penetration in Pakistan, there is a pressing need for digital literacy, especially among the younger generation. Digital Safar focuses on two main areas: online safety and coding.

The programme includes Google’s “Be Internet Awesome”, which educates students on cyberbullying, online security, and digital citizenship through interactive activities. Additionally he said that, “Google CS First” introduces students to coding, enhancing their creativity, problem-solving, and computational thinking skills.

Minister Education appreciated the initiative and said, “This programme supports the government’s goal of creating a digitally literate and empowered youth. By teaching online safety and basic coding, we will ensure that Digital Safar fosters responsible digital citizenship and prepares students for future careers in technology.” He further said that the launch event featured addresses from key stakeholders, including the Secretary of the School Education Department and the Chairman of the Punjab IT Board.

He emphasized the importance of digital skills and their commitment to the programme. An orientation session to officially kick-off trainings was also held to equip teachers with the skills needed to deliver the Digital Safar curriculum effectively. The Digital Safar programme represents a significant step towards a digitally advanced Punjab, preparing students to become responsible digital citizens and future tech leaders.

