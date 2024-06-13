FranceAgriMer raises 2023/24 non-EU wheat export forecast

PARIS: Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday increased its forecast of French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2023/24 to 10.20 million metric tons from 10.05 million projected last month. In its supply and demand outlook, the office cut its forecast for French soft wheat exports within the EU this season to 6.18 million tons from 6.25 million expected in May, now 3.3% below 2022/23. French soft wheat stocks at the end of the 2023/24 season were projected at 3.83 million tons, down from 3.90 million forecast last month but 51% above the previous year after a larger harvest.

It lowered its forecast for end-2023/24 barley stocks to 1.50 million tons from 1.58 million, due mainly to a 100,000 ton rise in projected exports outside the EU.