AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.08%)
DGKC 88.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
FFL 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HASCOL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
HBL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 37.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
OGDC 119.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
PAEL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.38%)
PRL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.52%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.11%)
SNGP 61.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.42%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.98%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,583 Increased By 39.5 (0.52%)
BR30 24,238 Increased By 202.6 (0.84%)
KSE100 72,797 Increased By 207.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 23,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.33%)
Jun 12, 2024
US stocks rise after May inflation drop

AFP Published 12 Jun, 2024 08:05pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks jumped early Wednesday after US data showed lower inflation in May ahead of a Federal Reserve interest rate decision later in the day.

The annual consumer price index came in at 3.3 percent in May, down 0.1 percentage point from April, the Labor Department said in a statement – slightly below expectations.

While the Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at Wednesday’s meeting, the figures could keep the US central bank on track for rate cuts later in 2024.

Wall St slips ahead of inflation report

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7 percent at 39,028.46.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.9 percent to 5,421.87, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.2 percent to 17,557.33.

The data show that “prices moved in the Fed’s desired direction,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare. “Accordingly, the market will conclude that there won’t be another rate hike and will remain hopeful that a rate cut could come as early as September.”

