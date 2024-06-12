AIRLINK 77.87 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (5.9%)
BOP 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
DFML 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.89%)
DGKC 88.65 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.43%)
FCCL 22.46 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.18%)
FFBL 30.51 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.23%)
HASCOL 6.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
HBL 105.65 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
HUBC 138.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.62%)
HUMNL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.23%)
KOSM 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 37.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.91%)
OGDC 119.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.29%)
PAEL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PPL 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.91%)
PRL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.71%)
PTC 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.28%)
SEARL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.03%)
SNGP 62.30 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.95%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.78%)
TPLP 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TRG 63.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.63%)
UNITY 26.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 7,620 Increased By 76.5 (1.01%)
BR30 24,366 Increased By 330.4 (1.37%)
KSE100 73,114 Increased By 524.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 23,333 Increased By 196.3 (0.85%)
Jun 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Germany’s May inflation rises 2.8% on higher services prices

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2024 01:41pm

BERLIN: German inflation rose in May due to higher services prices, the federal statistics office said on Wednesday, confirming preliminary data.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, rose 2.8% in May from a year earlier. They had risen 2.4% year-on-year in April.

“The inflation rate is slightly up again, mainly due to the continued increase in service prices,” said Ruth Brand, president of the statistics office. Prices of services were 3.9% higher in May than in the same month a year earlier, following an increase of 3.4% in the previous month.

This was a marked acceleration in the year-on-year price increase, which can be partly attributed to the end of a base effect after a national cheap rail travel scheme was introduced in May 2023.

“By contrast, energy and food prices have had a dampening effect on overall inflation since the beginning of the year,” Brand said.

Energy product prices fell by 1.1%, compared with May 2023 and food prices were up 0.6%, with the inflation rate for food significantly below the overall inflation rate.

Indonesia March inflation rate at highest in 7 months

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was at 3.0% in May, unchanged from April.

The European Central Bank keeps a close eye on core inflation.

The bank went ahead with its first interest rate cut since 2019 last week, citing progress in tackling inflation even as it acknowledged the fight was far from over.

European Union Germany German inflation

Comments

200 characters

Germany’s May inflation rises 2.8% on higher services prices

Rs12trn tax collection target likely

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Govt all set to present over Rs18trn budget today

Growth target missed: Economic Survey

Antony Blinken heads to key mediator Qatar after Hamas truce deal reply

Tax exemptions, zero-rating cost kitty over Rs3.87trn

No sacred cows, everyone has to contribute to economy: Aurangzeb

Oil climbs on optimistic demand outlook

Installed electricity capacity stands at 42,131MW

Interest expenses climb to Rs5.5trn

Read more stories