AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
DFML 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.08%)
DGKC 88.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.96%)
FCCL 22.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.41%)
FFBL 30.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
FFL 9.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HASCOL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
HBL 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUBC 137.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.34%)
KOSM 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MLCF 37.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
OGDC 119.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
PAEL 23.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.38%)
PRL 23.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.52%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.11%)
SNGP 61.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.42%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.98%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,583 Increased By 39.5 (0.52%)
BR30 24,238 Increased By 202.6 (0.84%)
KSE100 72,797 Increased By 207.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 23,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.33%)
Jun 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 rises over 200 points ahead of budget announcement

BR Web Desk Published June 12, 2024 Updated June 12, 2024 05:38pm

Market participants at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) seemed to have somewhat shrugged off concerns pertaining to budgetary measures, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained over 200 points on Wednesday.

The bulls dominated in the first half as the index briefly crossed 73,000, before witnessing some profit-taking in the final hours.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 72,797.43, up by 207.94 points or 0.29%.

Experts believed that investors ‘over-reacted’ to rumours and unconfirmed reports, allowing a re-entry to the market after it fell into oversold territory.

Earlier, buying was witnessed in sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas marketing companies and OMCs.

Index-heavy stocks including OGDC, PPL, PSO and SHEL traded in the positive.

“The market has been under concerned amid news flow regarding budgetary measures, but they seem to have largely subsided,” Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research and Development Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company (Private) Limited, told Business Recorder.

Mohammed Sohail, CEO Topline Securities said the “market over-reacted on tax rumours” regarding capital markets.

The incumbent government is all set to present its first growth-oriented federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, with an estimated outlay of over Rs18 trillion, on June 12 (Wednesday).

The budget for fiscal year 2024-25 would be presented before the National Assembly by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

On Tuesday, the government’s economic survey revealed that Pakistan’s economy is likely to have expanded by 2.4% in the fiscal year that ends this month, missing a target of 3.5%.

It was, however, an improvement on last year’s contraction of 0.17% and in line with the full-year projection of the State Bank of Pakistan, which cut its key interest rate by 150 basis points on Monday as it strives to boost the economy.

Globally, Asian shares were subdued on Wednesday after data showed China’s consumer prices still remained soft, while the dollar held firm ahead of a key US inflation report and Federal Reserve policy decision that would set the near-term course for interest rates.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.1%, while Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.8%.

On Tuesday, a minor positive start after an expected policy rate cut was followed by negativity at the PSX as the benchmark index lost another 663 points to close below 73,000.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee depreciated marginally against the US dollar, falling 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday. At close, the local unit settled at 278.61, a decline of Re0.11 against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 293.08 million from 372.54 million a session ago.

The value of shares declined to Rs10.54 billion from Rs11.65 billion in the previous session.

K-Electric Ltd was the volume leader with 28.44 million shares, followed by PIA Holding Company with 27.44 million shares, and WorldCall Telecom with 20.52 million shares.

Shares of 435 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 232 registered an increase, 130 recorded a fall, while 73 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Gulf stock markets PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Europe stock markets Pakistan Stock Market

Comments

200 characters
Saif Ullah Jun 12, 2024 04:03pm
Medicine pharmacy in Pakistan 2024
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

KSE-100 rises over 200 points ahead of budget announcement

Taxes galore: experts stress on promoting industrialisation, reducing expenditure

Rs12trn tax collection target likely

Govt all set to present over Rs18trn budget today

April 1-June 10: security forces have killed 181 terrorists across Pakistan, says report

Rupee declines marginally against US dollar

Hamas seeking US guarantees over Gaza ceasefire plan

Antony Blinken heads to key mediator Qatar after Hamas truce deal reply

Oil climbs on 2024 stock forecasts, reinforced US rate cut bets

Gold price per tola increases Rs600 in Pakistan

Read more stories