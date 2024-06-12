AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
Pakistan

Former banker Aurangzeb sees his toughest test yet: present the budget for a struggling economy

BR Web Desk Published June 12, 2024 Updated June 12, 2024 04:10pm

Muhammad Aurangzeb, former CEO and president of one of Pakistan’s largest banks, will probably face his toughest challenge yet – present the budget for a coalition government that is under pressure on three counts; satisfying the International Monetary Fund (IMF), providing some relief to the inflation-weary public, and ensuring growth for an economy that has faced stagnation in the last few years.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government is set to present the federal budget for fiscal year 2025 today, looking to balance requirements for the IMF, public, and a struggling economy.

The budget is likely to have an estimated outlay of over Rs18 trillion.

It is also being presented at a time when background talks are ongoing with the IMF which is likely to keep a close eye on any subsidies and unsanctioned expenditures that go against the contours of the new programme.

While Islamabad is hoping for a larger, longer facility with the IMF, its requirements are also likely to be tougher for Pakistan in pursuit of its 24th bailout.

Some areas of interest:

  • GDP growth target

  • External financing estimates

  • Taxation on salaried group

  • GST level

  • PSDP size and focus

  • Taxing the under-taxed sectors

  • Widening tax base

  • Super tax

  • CGT and tax on dividends

The budget comes a day after the government said economic growth of 2.4% is expected in the outgoing fiscal year and it would miss a target of 3.5%, although revenues were up 30% over last year, and the fiscal and current account deficits were under control.

Aurangzeb, during his press briefing while unveiling the Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24, had said there were “no sacred cows”, offering a sneak peek into the budget announcement.

Also read:

Arif Jun 12, 2024 03:41pm
Leave the kitchen if you can't take the heat
