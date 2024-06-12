AIRLINK 74.75 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.66%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DFML 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
DGKC 87.76 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.4%)
FCCL 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1%)
FFL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
HASCOL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
HBL 105.60 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.56%)
HUBC 138.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.65%)
HUMNL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
KEL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.67%)
KOSM 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.25%)
MLCF 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.82%)
OGDC 119.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.46%)
PAEL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
PPL 114.06 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.39%)
PRL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.96%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.68%)
SEARL 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.62%)
SNGP 61.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.47%)
SSGC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.46%)
TPLP 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TRG 62.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.32%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 7,589 Increased By 45.8 (0.61%)
BR30 24,247 Increased By 211.8 (0.88%)
KSE100 72,970 Increased By 380.9 (0.52%)
KSE30 23,276 Increased By 139.2 (0.6%)
Jun 12, 2024

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from June 11, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 12 Jun, 2024 08:55am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) announces Eid-ul-Azha 2024 holidays

Read here for details.

  • ‘Intensified competition with China’ dents Pakistan’s textile sector: Economic Survey 2023-24

Read here for details.

  • In meeting with UN chief, Dar calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Read here for details.

  • No sacred cows, no strategic SOEs, says Aurangzeb as he unveils Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan imposes one document regime at Chaman border

Read here for details.

  • Dr Shamshad appointed chairperson of PSX board

Read here for details.

