Pakistan imposes one document regime at Chaman border

  • A decision was taken to stop the transshipment of contraband and illegal crossings of people
Published June 11, 2024 Updated June 11, 2024 05:32pm

A one-document regime has been imposed by Pakistan at the Chaman border in an attempt to stop the transshipment of contraband and illegal crossings of people, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

One document regime will transform Chaman into a Border trade hub instead of a smuggling trade hub, the report says.

FPCCI president concerned at re-closure of Chaman border

The government has taken multiple steps for the welfare of the people at the Chaman border including the establishment of a Passport Office, taxi stands and markets, reduction in the passport fees, and provision of free ration to the deserving people.

Recently, the Chaman border witnessed clashes over visa issues, which resulted in the border being closed frequently.

Pakistan-Afghan border crossing reopens after negotiations

The frequent closure of the Chaman border has significant financial, economic, and humanitarian implications.

Pakistan Economy Afghanistan Chaman border Afghanistan Pakistan ties

