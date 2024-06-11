In meeting with UN chief, Dar calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Jordan has called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

The foreign minister is in Jordan to participate in the high-level conference “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza”.

Jordan’s foreign ministry said the conference would discuss “preparations for early recovery, and seek commitments for a collective and coordinated response to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza”.

“The main purpose of this summit is to reach consensus over practical measures to meet the immediate needs” in Gaza, the ministry added in a statement.

More than 37,000 Palestinians, including children and women, have been killed in Israeli aggression in Gaza since October 7.

Much of Gaza has been reduced to rubble and nearly all of its 2.4 million people displaced by Israeli aggression.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, Dar lauded the UN chief’s initiative to jointly hold the conference along with Jordan and Egypt at a time when the people of Palestine were in dire need of international support and urgent humanitarian assistance, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister also reiterated Pakistan’s strong and unequivocal condemnation of the indiscriminate and brutal use of force by Israel against the Palestinians.

Dar also called for unimpeded humanitarian assistance to the besieged people of Gaza, return of the displaced Palestinians, and ensuring accountability for the war crimes and crimes against humanity being committed by Israel, the report added.