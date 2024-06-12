Pak-Iran wind project: minister orders removal of impediments

KARACHI: Sindh Provincial Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Sindh province is rich in natural resources particularly in energy sector and is very suitable for domestic and foreign investment.

He expressed these views Tuesday at his office during a meeting with a delegation headed by Consul General Iran Hassan Nourian. First Counsel Amir Jafri, CO Pakistan-Iran Wind Power Project Khuram Tariq Saeed, Secretary of Energy Department Sindh Mossadiq Ahmad Khan and Director of Alternative Energy Mahfooz Qazi were also present.

Iranian delegation told the energy minister that the Pak-Iran wind power project, was started some time ago but could not be started due to various reasons, adding if the hurdles in the project are cleared, they will be able to start the project and generate electricity very soon.

Nasir Shah said that the use of alternative energy is the need of the hour, which can not only cater the energy needs to a large extent but also help in overcoming the energy crisis. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has special instructions regarding the alternative energy, especially solarisation.

He said apart from this, the provision of free and low priced electricity to the poor people through solarisation is also in the manifesto of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

He said that the provision of 0.2 million solar panels to poor consumers with the support of the World Bank, and the provision of free electricity to 0.5 million extremely poor households by the Sindh government are part of the PPP manifesto through solarization. He added that we will not only welcome domestic and foreign investors in the alternative energy sector, but they will also be provided with all possible facilities by the government.

Minister directs Secretary Energy and Director Alternative Energy to take steps to remove all the obstacles in Pak-Iran Wind Power Project on a priority basis.

Iranian CG thanked the Minister Energy and Sindh government for their assurance of all possible cooperation and said that they will encourage Iranian investors to invest heavily in the energy sector in Sindh province. Nasir Shah also said on this occasion that if work is done through STDC and SEPRA in connection with the wind power project, more facilities can be created for the project.

