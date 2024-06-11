AIRLINK 73.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.87%)
Sports

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl against Canada

BR Web Desk Published June 11, 2024 Updated June 11, 2024 07:24pm

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to field against Canada in a must-win T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Tuesday.

“There is a bit of grass on the pitch,” said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as he spoke to the presenter after the toss.

Canada captain, Saad bin Zafar said, he would have bowled first too, but backed his team to defend any total.

This is a do-or-die game for Pakistan as they have lost the first two games against India and the USA by close margins. A loss tonight will knock Pakistan out of the mega event.

Team Update:

Pakistan

Pakistan have made one change to their lineup, bringing in Saim Ayub for Iftikhar Ahmed.

Playing XI: Babar Azam (capt), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir

Canada

Canada have one change, too. Dilpreet Bajwa is replaced by Ravinderpal Singh, who comes in for his first World Cup appearance

Playing XI: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Ravinderpal Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Saad Bin Zafar (capt), Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon

Icc ICC T20 World Cup 2024 T20 World Cup 2024 Pakistan vs Canada Canada vs Pakistan

