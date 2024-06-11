Hong Kong stocks open with losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks sank at the open on Tuesday as investors returned from a long weekend break to play catch-up with a sell-off across Asia the day before, with eyes on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.11 percent, or 203.83 points, to 18,163.12.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.30 percent, or 9.14 points, to 3,042.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 0.54 percent, or 9.13 points, to 1,670.19.