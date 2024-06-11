AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.25%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
DFML 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.98%)
DGKC 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.35%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.43%)
FFBL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.81%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
HASCOL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.98%)
HBL 105.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.23%)
HUBC 138.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.42%)
KEL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.9%)
MLCF 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.79%)
OGDC 119.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.52%)
PAEL 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.76%)
PIBTL 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
PPL 112.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.15%)
PRL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.26%)
PTC 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.71%)
SEARL 57.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.33%)
SNGP 61.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.86%)
SSGC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.44%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.73%)
TRG 62.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.68%)
UNITY 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.44%)
BR100 7,558 Decreased By -67.6 (-0.89%)
BR30 24,124 Decreased By -235.7 (-0.97%)
KSE100 72,681 Decreased By -571.9 (-0.78%)
KSE30 23,174 Decreased By -226.4 (-0.97%)
Hong Kong stocks open with losses

AFP Published 11 Jun, 2024 11:55am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks sank at the open on Tuesday as investors returned from a long weekend break to play catch-up with a sell-off across Asia the day before, with eyes on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.11 percent, or 203.83 points, to 18,163.12.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.30 percent, or 9.14 points, to 3,042.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 0.54 percent, or 9.13 points, to 1,670.19.

