South Korean mills buy 50,000 T wheat from the US, pass on Canada

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2024 10:29am

HAMBURG: A group of South Korean flour mills bought an estimated 50,000 metric tons of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

No purchase was made of 40,000 tons of Canadian what also sought in the tender as prices were regarded as too high, they said.

The US purchase involved several different wheat types and was all bought on an FOB basis for shipment between Aug. 16 and Sept. 15.

Chicago wheat falls to trade near 5-week low

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

