Maryam on nerves of PTI due to better performance: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Punjab Azma Zahid Bokhari has said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif is on the nerves of Tehreek-e-Insaaf as she always believes in performance.

She advised the PTI leadership to describe any kind of performance as compare to the invincible progress of Maryam Nawaz during her short span of 100 days or otherwise shut their tongue. The main offenders of 9th May mayhem shall not be spared to shelter anywhere in the country, she reiterated.

Reacting to the statement of Barrister Saif, the minister said that PTI leadership did not take any lesson from the mishap of May 9 incidents but still are engaged to make another 9th May incident. The culprits of 9th May never felt shy over their nefarious acts neither confessed on it.

The minister questioned why when they were desecrating the memorials of the martyrs, why did they not think of the country and nation? She said that May 9 anarchic group should not put the debris of their non-political sins in the account of Maryam Nawaz.

Azma Bukhari further said that Maryam Nawaz was imprisoned on death row at the behest of founder PTI and fake “Pirni' but Maryam Nawaz countered the Imrani regime with great courage and bravery and never complained about the lack of facilities in prison, she hailed.

