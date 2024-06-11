PM’s China visit a big success, says Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar affirmed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China as extremely successful and historic, highlighting that unprecedented topics were discussed during the visit.

Pakistan and China inked 23 MoUs in multiple areas including transport infrastructure, industry, energy, agriculture, media, health, water and socioeconomic development.

Earlier, another 32 MoUs were signed with private sector bilateral cooperation.

“Pakistan-China friendship has always been timeless and exemplary,” said the minister, emphasising the ongoing diplomatic achievements during a press conference on Monday.

He pointed out that Pakistan’s election as a member of the UN Security Council by a large majority is a significant success.

The prime minister’s meeting with President Xi Jinping lasted for an impressive three and a quarter hour, during which the Chinese leadership discussed upgrading the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a topic that is rapidly advancing. Prime Minister Sharif ensured that the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) was mentioned in every meeting, receiving a positive response from the Chinese officials.

A committee has been formed to work on Main Line One, and 32 business-to-business agreements were signed.

The minister reported an increase in Pakistan’s IT exports and a reduction in the current account deficit, along with a rise in foreign exchange reserves and a stable currency. The Pakistan-China Business Conference saw the participation of 500 business personalities, with China committing to train 200,000 Pakistani youth in IT, a move expected to further boost IT exports.

“All economic indicators are positive,” stated the minister, reaffirming that the Pakistan-China friendship is ingrained in their blood. He noted that both countries have consistently supported each other and that the upgrade of CPEC will benefit the people of both nations.

However, he warned that the peace and development achieved are not sitting well with Pakistan’s internal and external enemies. “We will not allow the nefarious designs of our enemies to succeed,” he asserted, addressing attempts to create a rift in the Pakistan-China friendship and emphasizing the nation’s resolve to root out terrorism.

The minister accused adversaries of fostering political instability and promoting terrorism to hinder Pakistan’s relations with its neighbours. He criticised a so-called leader for isolating Pakistan on the global stage but assured that the protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan would be ensured.

“No one can damage Pakistan-China relations,” he declared, adding that the world is now ready to invest and engage in trade with Pakistan. He stressed that the historic visit’s benefits will reach the Pakistani public.

Highlighting the significance of the prime minister’s visit alongside the army chief, Tarar remarked that this demonstrated Pakistan’s serious approach to security matters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024