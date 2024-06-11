Punjab Assembly passes Punjab Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill 2024

LAHORE: Despite opposition’s protest Punjab Assembly on Monday passed Punjab Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill 2024, Punjab Police Order 2024, Punjab Agricultural Marketing Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill 2024, Punjab Healthcare Commission (Amendment) Bill 2024 and Punjab Price Control of Essential Commodities Bill 2024.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution demanding exemplary punishment for those responsible for the May 9 incident. The House also passed a resolution against judicial interference in legislative and government matters.

The session was marred by chaos as the opposition protested against the arrest of PTI leaders. They demanded that IG Punjab should be summoned.

The Deputy Speaker, Zahir Iqbal Channar, faced difficulty in running the proceeding of the session as the opposition surrounded him, demanding the IG’s presence in the House.

The opposition chanted slogans against police brutality and demanded an explanation from the IG. The government rejected the opposition’s demands, leading to further chaos.

The House also passed a resolution condemning the May 9 incident and demanding punishment for the masterminds and perpetrators. Another resolution was passed, urging institutions to work within their limits and avoid interfering in judicial and legislative matters. The session was adjourned until June 13 after the completion of the agenda.

