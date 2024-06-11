Jun 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 11 Jun, 2024 03:17am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (June 10, 2024).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Kouros         Cement         Global           June08, 2024
                  Queen                         Maritime
MW-2              Ianthe         Bituman        Trans Marine     June06, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Silver         Palm oil       Alpine           June08, 2024
                  Ginny
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              SSL            Container      Ocean            June09, 2024
                  Bhahmaputra                   Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Knut           Canola         Ocean Service    June08, 2024
                  Oldendoorff    Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Umm Bab        LNG            GSA              June09, 2024
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
SSL
Bhahmaputra       Container      Ocean Shipping               June 10th, 2024
Silver Ginny      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Ianthe            Bituman        Trans Marine                            -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Al-Jassasiya      LNG            GSA                          June 10th, 2024
Asia Liberty      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Hafnia Excellence Mogas          Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Block Island      Steel Coil     Alpine                       June 10th, 2024
Xpress Antila     Container      GAC                                     -do-
Lotus-A           Container      GAC                                     -do-
MSC Lisbon        Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Maersk
Valencia          Container      GAC                          June 11th, 2024
Kuala Lumpur
Express           Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

