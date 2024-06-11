KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (June 10, 2024).
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Kouros Cement Global June08, 2024
Queen Maritime
MW-2 Ianthe Bituman Trans Marine June06, 2024
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT Silver Palm oil Alpine June08, 2024
Ginny
2nd Container Terminal
QICT SSL Container Ocean June09, 2024
Bhahmaputra Shipping
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
FAP Knut Canola Ocean Service June08, 2024
Oldendoorff Seed
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Umm Bab LNG GSA June09, 2024
DEPARTURE
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
EXPECTED Departures
SSL
Bhahmaputra Container Ocean Shipping June 10th, 2024
Silver Ginny Palm oil Alpine -do-
Ianthe Bituman Trans Marine -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
Al-Jassasiya LNG GSA June 10th, 2024
Asia Liberty Palm oil Alpine -do-
Hafnia Excellence Mogas Alpine Waiting for Berths
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
Block Island Steel Coil Alpine June 10th, 2024
Xpress Antila Container GAC -do-
Lotus-A Container GAC -do-
MSC Lisbon Container MSC PAK -do-
Maersk
Valencia Container GAC June 11th, 2024
Kuala Lumpur
Express Container GAC -do-
