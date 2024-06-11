Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (June 10, 2024).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Kouros Cement Global June08, 2024 Queen Maritime MW-2 Ianthe Bituman Trans Marine June06, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Silver Palm oil Alpine June08, 2024 Ginny ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT SSL Container Ocean June09, 2024 Bhahmaputra Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Knut Canola Ocean Service June08, 2024 Oldendoorff Seed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Gas Port Consortium ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Umm Bab LNG GSA June09, 2024 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= SSL Bhahmaputra Container Ocean Shipping June 10th, 2024 Silver Ginny Palm oil Alpine -do- Ianthe Bituman Trans Marine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Al-Jassasiya LNG GSA June 10th, 2024 Asia Liberty Palm oil Alpine -do- Hafnia Excellence Mogas Alpine Waiting for Berths ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Block Island Steel Coil Alpine June 10th, 2024 Xpress Antila Container GAC -do- Lotus-A Container GAC -do- MSC Lisbon Container MSC PAK -do- Maersk Valencia Container GAC June 11th, 2024 Kuala Lumpur Express Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024