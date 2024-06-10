AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
BOP 4.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
DFML 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.96%)
DGKC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.59%)
FCCL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.98%)
FFBL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.86%)
FFL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.5%)
HASCOL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
HBL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.62%)
HUBC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.82%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.4%)
OGDC 123.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.83%)
PAEL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.8%)
PRL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.2%)
PTC 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SEARL 59.60 Increased By ▲ 3.61 (6.45%)
SNGP 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.87%)
SSGC 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.09%)
UNITY 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.9%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 7,694 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.31%)
BR30 24,691 Decreased By -86.7 (-0.35%)
KSE100 73,754 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 23,617 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.31%)
Jun 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-06-10

Less than modest gains

Recorder Review Published 10 Jun, 2024 06:52am

KARACHI: The rupee strengthened marginally during the previous week as it gained Re0.13 or 0.04% against the US dollar. The local unit closed at 278.20, against 278.33 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said talks were continuing virtually with authorities in Islamabad towards reaching a staff-level agreement (SLA) on a new programme.

In his 5-day visit to China, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Chinese President Xi Jinping and both leaders reaffirmed the consensus on high-quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the timely completion of major ongoing projects.

The two leaders also affirmed consensus on the up-gradation of the CPEC and advancing the development of the mega project in the second phase.

Inflow of overseas workers’ remittances hit a record high of $3.243 billion in May 2024, 54.2% higher on a year-on-year (YoY) basis when compared to $2.103 billion in May 2023, showed data released by the SBP.

This was the highest figure on a monthly basis in Pakistan’s history.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) approved a $250-million policy-based loan to help Pakistan drive sustainable investments in infrastructure and services through public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Meanwhile, foreign exchange reserves held by central bank increased by $16 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $9.1 billion as of May 31. Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.2 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.1 billion.

In the open market, the PKR lost 47.00 paisa for buying and 54.00 paisa for selling against USD, closing at 277.55 and 280.00, respectively. Against Euro, the PKR lost 1.50 rupee for buying and 1.67 rupee for selling, closing at 300.43 and 303.35, respectively. Against UAE Dirham, the PKR remained unchanged for buying and gained 1 paisa for selling, closing at 75.26 and 75.99, respectively. Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR gained 1 paisa for buying and lost 3 paise for selling, closing at 73.52 and 74.22, respectively.

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 278.20

Offer Close Rs. 278.40

Bid Open Rs. 278.33

Offer Open Rs. 278.53

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 277.55

Offer Close Rs. 280.00

Bid Open Rs. 277.11

Offer Open Rs. 279.49

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistani rupee US dollar USD PKR Exchange rate

Comments

200 characters

Less than modest gains

KE issues stern warning to Sindh govt over dues

Iesco issues list of govt sector defaulters

NEC to approve development plan, growth target today

5-year plan to be submitted to NEC

Budget: Rs65.6bn proposed for Suparco

Rise in tax on import of cell phones likely

Mining, oil and gas: Pakistan, China agree to strengthen cooperation

US, KSA close to finalising draft security treaty

Budget to protect salaried, low-income classes: govt

Peshawar: prices of essential food items remain almost unchanged

Read more stories