VCs’ appointment: Kundi assails KP govt

ISLAMABAD: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday said that the provincial government lied with the Supreme Court over appointments of vice chancellors.

“The dancing horses could not run in race field,” he said while talking to media. He said the leadership and workers of all political parties could visit the governor house adding that the People’s Party’s leadership will openly visit governor house.

The governor announced to constitute a taskforce soon for resolving the province’s problems. He said that politics has been the business of a cool mind, and one should not be swept away by emotions.

He suggested that the lands of the province should be used for farming to curb terrorism.