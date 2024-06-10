AIRLINK 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.34%)
Pakistan Print 2024-06-10

SSUET takes part in ‘News Education Expo 2024’

Recorder Report Published 10 Jun, 2024 06:52am

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) took part in the News Education Expo 2024 held at the Karachi Expo Centre and the stall of the university was centre of attraction.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori and Provincial Minister Sindh for Education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah visited the SSUET stall and appreciated the knowledge-based skills of SSUET students reflected on their projects.

Governor Sindh was impressed by the demonstration of the project Reverse Vending Machine, designed and prepared by SSUET students and hinted for the inclusion of this project into his technological initiatives. He took Hashir’s number to invite him to the Governor House, while Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah enjoyed the ride of a simulator bike that was prepared by the students of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology.

Speaking to the media, Provincial Minister Sindh for Education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah said “This event is an example of the media’s social responsibility and commitment to future generations to providing access to quality education. This is a commendable initiative. I extend my heartfelt appreciation for this effort. The minister said, “Sindh is the only province that offers 7,000 scholarships under the government’s Peoples Scholarship Programme. Talented and deserving students can study for free at any top university in Pakistan”. Shah said that we are planning to celebrate ‘Science in Sindh’ year at the schools and college levels. “The concluding event would be held in Karachi with the work of best performers to be exhibited,” he added.

Managing Director of Jang Media Group, Sarmad Ali said that there are about 65 stalls of various universities. This expo has been taking place since 2008, marking the 16th year of the event this year”.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Registrar SSUET, Cdre (r) Syed Sarfraz Ali, said that Education Expo is the perfect platform for students, teachers, parents, and educators to come together to learn about the latest educational opportunities and jobs in Pakistan and abroad.

The Education Expo is the largest and most dynamic international education event, uniting hundreds of professionals from all over the world to empower the higher education journey.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali further added “To prepare students for contemporary challenges, it is important to train them while fostering strong and lasting linkages with industry leaders and facilitating them in obtaining the needed vocational nourishment.”

